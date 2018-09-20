

Alexa Lawlor





As the first day of fall approaches, here’s what to expect in Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada’s seasonal forecast.

What to expect for the fall?

Despite a cold start, Environment Canada’s fall forecast predicts warmer and drier conditions. However, the warmer conditions won’t arrive until October, as the next few weeks are expected to remain on the cooler side.

Average temperatures

In a 10-day period between Sept. 14 and 24, the average high should range between 16 C and 18 C, while the average low ranges between 2 C and 4 C.

Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada, says this year, temperatures in Saskatchewan are about 10 degrees lower than the seasonal average. For Sept. 19, the average high is 17.1 C, and the average low is 3.6 C.

Record highs and lows

On Sept. 16, 1979, the temperature reached 33.5 C, the same high reached on Sept. 19, 2009. The record low was -8.6 C on Sept. 21, 1995.

The greatest rainfalls and snowfalls

Between 1892 and 2007, in a 10 day period from Sept. 14 to 24, the greatest amount of rainfall was 46.0 mm on Sept. 15, 2006. In the same 10 day period between 1955 and 2007, the greatest amount of snowfall was 3 cm on Sept. 14, 1973. The same amount of snow also fell on Sept. 22, 1984.

What to expect for the winter?

Lang says although the seasonal forecast for the winter includes warmer and drier conditions, it doesn’t mean it won’t get cold, or that no snow is expected. “We’re still going to get winter here no matter how hard we want it not to come,” she said.