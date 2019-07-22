The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding people of the dangers of overheating as temperatures are set to hover around 30 C this week.

“It can cause shortness of breath, it can cause a loss of consciousness, it can cause skin rash, it can cause muscle cramps, and it can cause a more serious medical condition which is called heat stroke,” medical health officer Dr. Simon Kapaj told CTV News.

People need to keep an eye on children, older people, or sick people, he said. Kapaj also wants to make sure people remember the heat a car can collect.

“The key message here is don’t leave any child or pet in the car unattended in the next few days, because the temperature in the car certainly will be higher than what you see in the surrounding area.”

Aside from the temperature, humidity can also cause problems, as it can add a few degrees, he said.

For the adults that work outside during these hot days, Kapaj says that taking plenty of breaks and having cold drinks on hand is important, as physical exertion in high temperatures can lead to heat-related health issues.

Hydrating before dehydration is important, as once dehydration kicks in, more attention is required than just downing a cold drink, he said.