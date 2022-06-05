Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country

Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.

Saskatchewan is seeing an average price of 195.4 c/L, according to the GasBuddy website. That puts the province at the ninth-lowest mark in the country.

British Columbia - 221.1 c/L

Newfoundland and Labrador - 217.8 c/L

Quebec - 216.9 c/L

Prince Edward Island - 213.2 c/L

Ontario - 209.9 c/L

New Brunswick - 208.5 c/L

Nova Scotia - 207.7 c/L

Manitoba - 196.8 c/L

Saskatchewan - 195.4 c/L

Alberta - 179.3 c/L

Regina Cabs had the lowest price in Saskatchewan as of Sunday morning, at 183.9 c/L.

“While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a May 31 analysis.

"This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up."

He also said markets were on edge due to a potential European Union sanction on Russian oil, which is scheduled to be in place by the end of the year.