Here are the dishes you can try at this year's Taste of Saskatchewan

Saskatoon’s food festival, A Taste of Saskatchewan, is back at Kiwanis Park for its 26th anniversary.

Featuring 28 restaurants, there will be a variety of dishes to enjoy.

“We are very excited to be showcasing many new restaurants and entertainment options at this year’s festival, including a free concert at SaskTel Centre that will be a party you won’t want to miss,” SaskTel Centre’s executive director and festival manager Scott Ford said in a media release.

TASTE OF SASKATCHEWAN 2022 MENU

This year’s menu will include gluten-friendly and vegetarian options. Some of the dishes available include:

Bannock Express will offer bannock tacos, single chilli dog combos and bannock combo packs.

Berry Barn cheesecake (The Berry Barn)The Berry Barn will be selling cheesecake with Saskatoon berries, a berry crisp with whip cream and Saskatoon berry pie.

Big Wings will have gourmet boneless chicken wings, edible cookie dough, and deep-fried mars bars.

Booster Juice will have three different flavoured smoothies including the Strawberry Sunshine, Mango Hurricane and Watermelon Explosion.

Otte Persian kitchen will offer fried potato stew, pistachio ice cream sandwich, and paradise ice tea.

Capital music club will serve chilli chicken wonton nachos, chickpea Spanish falafel bites and chocolate tuxedo cake squares.

Delight Chinese cuisine is selling coke chicken, deep-fried octopus balls, and iced jelly with brown sugar.

HFC is serving up fried chicken in eight different flavours, kimchi rice, and chicken sandwiches.

Hunger Core restro bar is offering pesto chicken quesadillas, Philly on a bun, and sticky toffee pudding.

Kabob King is preparing Indian/Indochinese curry mango chicken, kabab wraps, and frozen mango custard or sherbet.

Katmu family restaurant is selling beef tapa, port adobo and pancit.

Ma’s Sushi Japenese restaurant will have Jaense fried chicken, edamame and fried crab.

Mi Casa churros. (Facebook)

Mi Casa Restaurante is offering a chicken taco salad bowl, chili con carne and churros.

Nisen will have crispy California rolls, tako yaki starch and minced tako, and bubble tea.

Road Coffee Co. is selling cold and hot drinks, including latte, hot chocolates, nitro cold brew and dirty chai as well as affogato.

Rollcat Banh Mi Coffee will have seafood or pork spring rolls, veggie deep-fried wontons and lemongrass or Vietnamese sausage.

Royal Thai restaurant is featuring tipakay on rice, stir-fried mei fun and chijaukay on rice.

Shark Club is serving Mexican street corn dip, chicken bang bang noodle bowl and whipped cheesecake.

Smoke's poutine (Facebook)Smoke’s poutinerie is making various types of poutine including traditional, bacon or pulled pork, deep-fried cheese curd and home-cut fries.

Spicy Bite is serving up butter chicken, steamed rice and samosa.

Spicy Time is offering chicken coconut curry, chana masala and vegetable pakora.

Sweethoney Dessert will have taro ball, mango grass jelly, and mango pomelo sago.

Tomas the Cook is preparing crispy chicken poutine, dry ribsn and fried bananas.

Tony Tomas is selling Swiss cheeseburgers and French fries, and Turtle cheesecake.

Venice House is offering three types of pizza, including cheese, ham and pineapple, pepperoni and mushroom.

The Willows Club will have local Berkshire pork belly and a special pie of the day.

The SaskTel Centre will be offering various donut options including sugar/cinnamon donuts and donuts with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Vendors will not be using tokens this year, rather customers can pay with credit, debit or their mobile phones. Costs for dishes will range from $2.50 to $7.50.

ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS

During the event, Art by the River Saskatoon’s artist showcase will be at the park and the City of Saskatoon’s MĒ TA WĒ TĀN program will have children’s activities. On Friday there will be a free concert featuring JUNO award winners and dance music duo Lord Luxury.

The event runs from July 12 to 17.