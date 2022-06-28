Heavy police presence on Avenue J South
Saskatoon police say an investigation is ongoing, amidst a large police presence on Avenue J South between 21st and 22nd street west.
On Tuesday afternoon, police said patrol officers and the tactical support unit were at the location and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Just before 7:00 p.m., police issued a media release saying the traffic restrictions had been lifted, but the investigation was continuing.
There is no word if anyone has been charged or arrested.
Canada's role uncertain as NATO embarks on greatest overhaul since Cold War
As NATO prepares to embark on the greatest overhaul of the alliance’s deterrence capabilities since the Cold War at a leaders’ summit in Spain, Canada’s role in the new defence strategy remains uncertain.
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
Some cities rethinking Canada Day parades amid rising costs, funding challenges
Canada Day celebrations are making a return after two years of scaled-down festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Canadians hoping to catch a traditional parade may be out of luck.
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
'I just pray that they are going to be fine': Witnesses recall violent shooting at B.C. bank
Witnesses recount what they saw after police officers engaged in a shooting with armed suspects at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning. Two suspects are dead and six officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds.
B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down
After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.
Airbnb party ban now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Ukraine's president says Putin has become 'a terrorist'
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Tuesday of becoming 'a terrorist' state carrying out 'daily terrorist acts' and urged Russia's expulsion from the United Nations.
Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme
The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.
Sask. government prepares for joint COVID-19 booster, flu shot campaign in fall
The Government of Saskatchewan is gearing up for a joint COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccination program in the fall.
YWCA announces $60M project to support women and families fleeing domestic violence
A new $60 million YWCA Centre for Women and Families was announced in Regina on Tuesday.
Riders look to fill Evans' shoes for second consecutive season
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are dealing with familiar territory after the loss of Shaq Evans due to injury.
Two in hospital after scooter and vehicle collide in St. Boniface
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon after vehicle and scooter collided in St. Boniface.
First-of-its-kind spearfishing course aimed at controlling invasive species in Clear Lake
A new invasive species in Clear Lake has Parks Canada taking steps to prevent damage to the aquatic ecosystem.
Education program for Manitoba inmates helps give hope for life after incarceration
A program giving inmates a chance to get an education while serving time in Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution is looking to expand, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
'Appreciation and gratitude': Toronto couple thank Calgary fire crew for treating and transporting daughter to hospital
A Toronto couple expressed appreciation and gratitude for the fire fighters who treated and transported their three-year-old daughter to Children's hospital over the weekend.
Calgary International Airport braces for busy summer travel season
The Calgary Airport Authority and its partners are preparing for the busiest summer travel season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents of 2012 HUB Mall murder victim fear Supreme Court decision could lead to shorter sentence for son's killer
The Supreme Court of Canada struck down a law passed by the former Stephen Harper Conservatives that allows a judge to increase parole ineligibility periods for offenders who commit multiple murders. Now there’s fear it could mean sentence “discounts” for other mass murderers.
Edmonton considering $54.4M injection to get snow and ice cleared faster
Edmonton is moving forward with a plan to improve snow and ice clearing on roads and sidewalks, but it could cost homeowners an extra three per cent in taxes over three years.
1 dead after crash involving pickup, semi NE of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash north of Redwater on Tuesday.
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids and six-month-old baby in a weekend of travel that she says cost her most than $1,000 in unexpected expenses.
Ontario NDP names Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as interim leader
A longtime Toronto legislator has been named interim leader of Ontario's New Democrats as the Official Opposition party gears up for a leadership contest.
'Suitcase scavenger hunt': Travellers describe chaotic baggage situation at Toronto Pearson
What was supposed to be a fun weekend trip with friends to Arizona has turned into a nightmarish five-day, “suitcase scavenger hunt” for Toronto resident Jehaanara Kurji.
NEW THIS MORNING | Motor vehicle control zone comes into effect around Parliament Hill
A multi-block vehicle control zone comes into effect around Parliament Hill today, meant to prevent a second occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters associated with last winter’s 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
Former transit boss grilled on political pressure, favours and private chats at LRT inquiry
Former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi faced intense questioning as he testified at a public hearing in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission.
B.C. premier planning to step down, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced plans to step down, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can choose his successor.
'Just a baby': Vigil mourns 14-year-old Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
A vigil was held on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Tuesday for Noelle O'Soup, an Indigenous girl whose body was found there a year after she went missing.
Man who lost his parents in Lytton, B.C., fire wants to go home
Janette and Michael Chapman died during the fire that devastated Lytton last year. Their grieving son is still looking for answers.
Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.
Man charged in weekend stabbings to have mental health assessed; victim identified as lawyer
A 26-year-old man has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment after prosecutors allege he fatally stabbed his stepfather and seriously wounded three others this weekend. The victim was lawyer Raymond Hebert.
1 death, many injuries in crash involving scooter and multiple cars near Joliette
A multi-vehicle collision near Joliette has killed one person and sent several others to hospital, police say.
Man flees crash holding 2 bricks of cocaine: Nanaimo RCMP
"Officers initially detained the driver for impaired driving by alcohol, however their focus quickly diverted after noting that he was literally holding in his hands two bricks of suspected cocaine," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton
Several workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.
Body of missing 82-year-old woman found in Bouctouche Bay, autopsy scheduled: RCMP
The body of an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., has been found, according to RCMP in New Brunswick.
Feds give $2.6M for Sudbury airport infrastructure
On Tuesday, the federal government announced $2.6 million for improvements to taxiways, a runway and lighting at Sudbury's airport.
Funding from Ottawa supports seniors in North Bay
Five projects in North Bay are receiving money from the federal government through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.
Innovation centre for startup companies opens downtown Sudbury
A $2 million operation designed to help startup businesses in Sudbury has opened its doors. It’s being described as a hub for innovation, creative thinking and collaboration.
Serious crash southwest of Hensall
Huron County OPP are on scene of a serious single vehicle car crash southwest of Hensall
'A little bit dumbfounded': Family questions why siblings can’t be together at same French immersion school
With limited spaces in French immersion programs, the Thames Valley District School Board is finding itself having to remind families there’s not enough room for everyone.
Human remains found in Zorra Township
OPP in Oxford County are investigating after human remains were found in Zorra Township.