A construction heater has been identified as the cause of a fire that caused $80,000 to a cabin under construction.

Firefighters were called to the cabin at 822 45 Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, the whole building was filled with smoke.

A search of the building found that no one was inside.

The fire investigator has determined that building materials left too close to a construction heater on the main floor caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.