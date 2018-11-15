Heater to blame for fire at cabin under construction: Saskatoon fire
A heater caused a fire at a cabin under construction in Saskatoon on Nov. 14, 2018. (CREDIT: SASKATOON FIRE)
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 7:58AM CST
A construction heater has been identified as the cause of a fire that caused $80,000 to a cabin under construction.
Firefighters were called to the cabin at 822 45 Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, the whole building was filled with smoke.
A search of the building found that no one was inside.
The fire investigator has determined that building materials left too close to a construction heater on the main floor caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported.