SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there’s an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure on two bus routes in Prince Albert.

Anyone who was on a First Canada City Bus on the following routes during the listed times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure:

May 31 to June 4 – east flat/west flat route from 8:30 to 9 a.m.

May 31 to June 4 – west flat/east flat route from 12 to 1 p.m.

The SHA said a person or people who were on these buses tested positive for COVID-19 and was likely infectious.