'He had dark thoughts': Sask. inmate's history of self-harm outlined at inquest
The second day of the inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie brought several witnesses to testify, including a corrections officer, physician at the penitentiary, and a physician at Victoria Hospital.
The 27-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell on February 26, 2020 and was transported to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead nearly two weeks later on March 9.
Robert Nye, Corrections Officer at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, described McKenzie as a “quiet person” who “did not engage in conversations” and “did not show any emotions.”
Prior to McKenzie’s death, the inquest heard he was known to inflict self-harm including cutting part of his nose off in 2015 and doing it again in February 2020.
Nye was one of two officers who took McKenzie to the hospital after the second incident.
According to him, they transported him in a van and not an ambulance because his injury “wasn’t life-threatening.” He added; however, that “nobody had ever seen a self-inflicted injury like this.”
Nye said McKenzie also made “approximately 30 to 40 slashes in his chest and torso” using a razor blade that is included in their hygiene kit.
The razor blade is meant to be used for shaving.
Another witness to testify today is Dr. Leo Lanoie, a physician at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. He said he can’t remember McKenzie being “suicidal depressed” but associated his acts of self-harm to borderline personality disorder.
On February 5, 2020, Lanoie discontinued McKenzie’s prescription of an anti-depressant called Wellbutrin.
He said Curtis originally had a 300mg prescription, which was reduced to 150mg.
Lanoie said McKenzie was scheduled for an appointment with him on February 5 but he did not show up. That same day, he discontinued the prescription.
According to Lanoie, McKenzie has been caught pretending to take the drug and was suspected of diverting his doses for illegal use. He said Wellbutrin is seen as currency at the institution.
The next witness to take the stand is Dr. Jacobus Van Der Merwe. He was the attending physician to McKenzie when he was taken to the hospital on February 25, 2020 when he cut his nose off completely.
In the records, McKenzie registered at the hospital around 8:25 p.m. and was seen by the doctor around 10:00 p.m. Van Der Merwe said patients are brought in depending on the severity of their situation.
In his note, Van Der Merwe said McKenzie told him that “he wanted to kill himself” and that “he had dark thoughts.”
Witnesses were asked for their opinion on how to prevent similar deaths in the future and Van Der Merwe said his would be “improved communications between the hospital and penitentiary on processes to follow.” He said there are different processes for the public and people in the penitentiary.
Inquests are called for in-custody deaths where natural causes are not suspected.
A jury composed of three men and three women will be asked to make recommendations on how to prevent similar deaths in the future.
The inquest will continue until November 4. A total of 27 witnesses are scheduled to testify.
---
The following is a list of resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting people in crisis:
- Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
- Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333
- Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366
- Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
