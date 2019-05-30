

CTV Saskatoon





A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly attempting to evade police.

Around 9 p.m. patrol members were dispatched to the 100 block of Wiggins Road after University of Saskatchewan campus security caught a male who had a stolen bicycle, police say.

The suspect fled on foot while handcuffed and swam across the river but was caught downtown, according to police.

As he was being taken into custody he assaulted two officers, police say. Police believe he was under the influence of drugs.

The teen faces several charges.