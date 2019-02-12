

CTV Saskatoon





A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly threatening another man inside a downtown condo with a rifle Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the condo in the Second Avenue Lofts building on 23rd Street East around midnight, according to a news release.

Police say an armed suspect refused to leave his home. The Crisis Negotiating Team responded along with the Tactical Support Unit, the Saskatoon Fire Department and Medavie Health Services.

Access to a portion of Second Avenue was blocked off to vehicle traffic and pedestrians. The suspect was taken into custody around 8 a.m.

No one was harmed during the event and traffic restrictions have been lifted. The two men involved in this incident are known to each other, police say.

Gun-related charges are pending.