Saskatchewan man Greg Fertuck is appealing for another chance to prove he didn't murder his wife
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
In June, 70-year-old Greg Fertuck was found guilty of first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.
Now, he’s filed a notice with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal that he intends to dispute his conviction and sentence.
According to the July 25 notice of appeal obtained by CTV News, Fertuck argues the “trial judge did not properly consider the evidence and only listened to the Crown’s argument.”
Fertuck was convicted on the basis of a confession he made to undercover officers in an elaborate “Mr. Big” sting, which he later told court he “made up.”
The trial itself was mired with delays and digressions, many of which were caused by Fertuck’s own erratic behaviour.
Fertuck’s lawyers quit part way through the trial because he went behind their backs to file a complaint about them to the law society.
After that, he opted to represent himself — against the advice of the judge.
The week before Justice Richard Danyliuk was scheduled to render the verdict in the case, Fertuck filed a last-minute application for a mistrial, and asked to reopen the trial to submit new evidence, part of which he later recanted and said he never intended to do.
In his notice of appeal, Fertuck said he intends to find a lawyer this time, rather than represent himself.
Following the application, the appeal court will get a hold of the trial transcripts to review — a tall order, given the length of proceedings.
Once the court has the transcripts, the Crown and Fertuck will get a deadline to submit their arguments to the panel of three appeal court justices.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
WATCH U.S. judge hands defendant 558 days in jail for profanity-laced tirade
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
Parks Canada says visitors no longer welcome when Jasper residents return on Friday
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, Parks Canada has announced.
WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
'I am disgusted as any Canadian': Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Canada's trade minister criticizes higher U.S. softwood lumber duties as 'unfair'
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
'The start of something': Here's how this Sask. town is attracting new residents with a $30,000 incentive
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'The start of something': Here's how this Sask. town is attracting new residents with a $30,000 incentive
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bringing back ankle monitors for bail
Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Thompson RCMP locate missing woman
Police in Thompson have safely located a 26-year-old woman they were concerned about.
Edmonton
-
Parks Canada says visitors no longer welcome when Jasper residents return on Friday
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, Parks Canada has announced.
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.
-
1 killed, 2 more hospitalized in Highway 2 crashes
At least two people were hospitalized and one was killed in multiple crashes on Highway near Nampa on Friday.
Calgary
-
WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
-
Multiple kittens injured, 2 dead in disturbing string of animal abuse cases in Calgary
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
-
Volunteers revitalize and repair historic Calgary Chinese Cemetery following decades of neglect
Members of Calgary’s Chinese community are rolling up their sleeves alongside dozens of volunteers to repair and restore a local cemetery on Macleod Trail that’s been neglected for decades
Lethbridge
-
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
-
Arguments on sanctions against Medicine Hat’s mayor heard by judge
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Toronto
-
'Disgraceful': Ontario's opposition demands Doug Ford apologize for animal hospital joke about overflow patients
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CAT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
-
Southbound collector lanes of Hwy. 400 in Vaughan closed due to collision
The southbound collector lanes of Highway 400 in Vaughan are expected during the afternoon rush hour due to a collision.
-
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
Chipotle to open second Ottawa location this fall
The popular fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be serving up burritos and tacos in Stittsville.
Montreal
-
Thunderstorm warning: More heavy rain possible for Montreal
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wednesday afternoon.
-
Montreal flood: What to do with your garbage, city by city
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
-
Flooded basement cleanup could be a health hazard: How to stay safe
For anyone cleaning their basements, rooms and other areas that sustained heavy water damage during the Aug. 9 storm in Montreal, there are several health risks associated with cleaning up water.
Vancouver
-
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters who were working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer in British Columbia had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell, but the danger was not addressed, according to a workplace safety investigation that found multiple violations and missteps by the B.C. Wildfire Service.
-
Thundershowers to bring moisture to fire-weary regions of British Columbia
The BC Wildfire Service says thundershowers are expected to bring some much-needed moisture to areas of the province where hundreds of fires are burning, including a destructive blaze in the Kootenays.
-
Fire leaves 4 critically injured, dozens displaced from Vancouver affordable housing
A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight has left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced.
Kelowna
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Vancouver Island
-
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters who were working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer in British Columbia had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell, but the danger was not addressed, according to a workplace safety investigation that found multiple violations and missteps by the B.C. Wildfire Service.
-
More than one-third of B.C. residents worried about rent, mortgage payments: poll
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
-
B.C. report explores inequalities in justice, health, child-welfare systems
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner says inequalities are baked into the province's justice, health and child-welfare systems.
London
-
Corus cuts jobs at London's AM980, closes Hamilton station
More media layoffs coming down the pipe at Corus in London. Global News AM980 eliminated two full time and two part time positions on Wednesday.
-
'We’re doing pretty good': neighbours reflect on five-year anniversary of Woodman blast
It’s a quiet life on Woodman Avenue in London’s Old East Village, just as it should be. That’s the sentiment expressed residents of the neighbourhood that was rocked by a violent blast exactly five years ago.
-
Increased military traffic expected in the region
Increased military traffic is expected on major highways in Ontario, beginning on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Ont. man wanted for attempted abduction of woman in Wellesley Township
A man wanted for the attempted abduction of a Wellesley, Ont. woman on Tuesday has now been identified.
-
'Disgraceful': Ontario's opposition demands Doug Ford apologize for animal hospital joke about overflow patients
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CAT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
-
Hundreds of dollars worth of butter stolen in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for suspects after hundreds of dollars worth of butter was stolen from two businesses.
Northern Ontario
-
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Atlantic
-
Ernesto gains hurricane strength, starts move northward towards Bermuda
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.