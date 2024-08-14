Saskatchewan man Greg Fertuck is appealing for another chance to prove he didn't murder his wife

A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.

In June, 70-year-old Greg Fertuck was found guilty of first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Now, he’s filed a notice with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal that he intends to dispute his conviction and sentence.

According to the July 25 notice of appeal obtained by CTV News, Fertuck argues the “trial judge did not properly consider the evidence and only listened to the Crown’s argument.”

Fertuck was convicted on the basis of a confession he made to undercover officers in an elaborate “Mr. Big” sting, which he later told court he “made up.”

The trial itself was mired with delays and digressions, many of which were caused by Fertuck’s own erratic behaviour.

Fertuck’s lawyers quit part way through the trial because he went behind their backs to file a complaint about them to the law society.

After that, he opted to represent himself — against the advice of the judge.

The week before Justice Richard Danyliuk was scheduled to render the verdict in the case, Fertuck filed a last-minute application for a mistrial, and asked to reopen the trial to submit new evidence, part of which he later recanted and said he never intended to do.

In his notice of appeal, Fertuck said he intends to find a lawyer this time, rather than represent himself.

Following the application, the appeal court will get a hold of the trial transcripts to review — a tall order, given the length of proceedings.

Once the court has the transcripts, the Crown and Fertuck will get a deadline to submit their arguments to the panel of three appeal court justices.