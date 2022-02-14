Gord and Barb Broda donate to Prince Albert hospice project

The Rose Garden Hospice (RGH) received a donation of $300,000 from a Prince Albert couple who say they hope the hospice will comfort people and their families.

“As a nurse, we just understand that it's very, very important,” said Barb Broda.

“It's a hard time for people and we can't always keep them at home. To have a nice place where family can gather around and appreciate that moment is important.”

Gord and Barb Broda are both from Prince Albert. Gord is the president of Broda Group of companies and has been a businessman in the area for several years.

The couple made the donation on Feb. 11 in person to board members of the Rose Garden Hospice Association on the site of the hospice in southwest Prince Albert.

The RGH has begun construction of the 10-bed facility, however RGH is still fundraising to meet its goal of $4 million required for construction. So far, more than $3 million has been raised for the project