

CTV Saskatoon





A GoFundMe page that has raised more than $6 million for the victims of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash and their families is one of the largest GoFundMe campaigns ever, according to the company.

“It’s safe to say that the fund for the Humboldt Broncos is one of our fastest growing campaigns in history,” GoFundMe spokesperson Rachel Hollis wrote in an email to CTV News.

The campaign, started Friday night by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington, is the largest to date in Canada and one of the five largest globally, Hollis said.

It had raised about $6 million as of 3:45 p.m. Monday. All funds will go toward the families impacted by the crash.

Donations have so far come in from people from almost 60 countries, according to an update from Kellington.

“Thank you to everyone for your kindness and prayers, your donations, and for sharing this GoFundMe far and wide,” she wrote on the page.

On Sunday, Broncos president Kevin Garinger said the team is overwhelmed by the support.

Fifteen people were killed and 14 were injured in the crash.

The Broncos bus was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks when it was hit by a tractor-trailer on Highway 35 near Tisdale.