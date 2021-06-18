Advertisement
Get a side of ice cream or kettle corn with your COVID-19 vaccine at Saskatoon pop-up clinic
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 7:50PM CST
FILE - Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay at Emory University's Hope Clinic, on Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Share:
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.
It’s being held from noon to 5 p.m between First and Second Ave in front of Midtown Plaza.
It is administering first doses for Pfizer.
The clinic will provide coupons for free ice cream from the Mean Green Ice-Cream Machine or free kettle corn from Prairie Poppins.
Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for their first dose of Pfizer.