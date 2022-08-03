Gas drops below $1 per litre as price war rages in Sask. town
Visitors driving through Blaine Lake, Sask. this weekend got a treat at the pumps as a gas war between the town’s two stations saw prices drop below a dollar per litre.
Melissa Johnson, one of the employees at the Blaine Lake Esso said the battle began Monday when they noticed their competitor, Gas Plus, dropping prices.
“Usually we stay competitive with our gas price,” she said, speaking to CTV News by phone from the community located roughly 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
“We don't stay the same price, we always stay within the two cents."
“Once they started lowering theirs, we started lowering ours and then it just escalated from there.”
She said the battle continued on through the day.
“It just continued and continued, which brought us down to 94.9,” she said, adding Gas Plus was 96.9. “And it stayed that way until we closed at 11 at night.”
She said the low prices caught the eyes of drivers.
“When people caught on to the lower gas price, we had lineups out to the highway.
“People were coming with jerry cans and slip tanks. And they were all taking advantage of filling up at 94.9.”
She said the price dropping was something that has been happening between the two stations for several months.
“Over the last like six months to a year, we've noticed that they keep gas dipping on us and keep going down three, four cents, even more at some times," she said.
“So we were on it this Monday. And so that's what kind of drove to this escalation that we just had on Monday.”
Johnson said that despite attracting more customers — and perhaps proving a point —Monday’s price war cost the station.
“It was a loss. But the boss knew that when we went into dropping the price,” she said.
The owners of Gas Plus declined CTV News' request for comment.
August 1st 2022, while driving through Blaine Lake gas prices were at 94 cents. Saskatoon prices had been at 1.67 an hour earlier. They ran out shortly after I finished filming. Fluke or indicative of a bigger trend?#gas #GasPricesAreSoLow pic.twitter.com/m4W4UCzZ4P— Russell Host of Coffee Breath Conversations (@CoffeeBreathCo1) August 2, 2022
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight in Ottawa, three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be facing off in the final debate of the 2022 race. CTVNews.ca will be streaming the debate live online, and our reporters will be providing real-time updates, starting at 6 p.m. ET.
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Doug Ford says feds need to 'step up' to help fix Ontario's hospital staffing crisis
Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the federal government for financial support in the face of a growing hospital staffing crisis that has seen some Ontario hospitals close their doors in recent weeks.
Regina
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Pierre Poilievre making Regina campaign stop in lieu of final leadership debate
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre will be making a campaign stop in Regina on Wednesday night, in lieu of the final party debate.
-
Second humanitarian flight expected to bring 230 more Ukrainians to Sask.
A second humanitarian flight with about 230 Ukrainian citizens is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan later this month.
Winnipeg
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.
-
Fatal plane crash in Manitoba under investigation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating following a fatal plane crash in Manitoba Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Calgary crash
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in rollover on Tuesday night that seriously injured one man.
-
Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gun
An Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.
-
Calgary’s 10 new inclusive playgrounds: Here’s where they’re located
Inclusive playgrounds cater to a number of diverse needs, letting all children play together without segregation or stigmatization, no matter their abilities.
Edmonton
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
-
Careless driving charge laid in connection to disrupted memorial event
A driver has been charged after nearly hitting an attendee of a memorial event for a motorcyclist who died in July.
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warning issued for Barrie and Collingwood, Ont. areas
A tornado warning has been issued for the Barrie and Collingwood areas.
-
Doug Ford says feds need to 'step up' to help fix Ontario's hospital staffing crisis
Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the federal government for financial support in the face of a growing hospital staffing crisis that has seen some Ontario hospitals close their doors in recent weeks.
-
Ontario science table loses another one of its key figures
One of the key voices that helped inform Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two-and-a-half years is stepping aside.
Ottawa
-
Health-care system 'beyond crisis' Ottawa nurse says, as premier touts spending
An Ottawa nurse says Ontario's health-care system is 'beyond crisis' as premier Doug Ford touts billions in spending but no new plan to address staffing shortages.
-
Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.
-
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
All 2.8 million remaining B.C. gas rebate cheques delivered or in the mail: ICBC
Nearly three million gas rebate cheques have been delivered or are in the mail, according to British Columbia's public auto insurer.
-
B.C. man's identity stolen, used in fake Craigslist rental ads: RCMP
A Burnaby, B.C., man's identity was stolen and is now being used in fake rental ads on Craigslist, Mounties said in a warning to tenants.
-
B.C. police agencies issue rare warning about 11 men linked to gang violence
Police agencies in British Columbia held a joint news conference to identify 11 men they say are linked to a slew of killings and shootings in the province, warning the public to avoid being near them.
Montreal
-
Montreal police believe same shooter behind 2 fatal shootings in just over an hour
Two men are dead in two separate but related shootings in just over an hour on Tuesday night in Montreal.
-
Nearly half of Quebecers would support Legault in the next election: poll
More than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) as for the Liberals (PLQ) or Quebec Solidaire (QS) if the provincial election were held today, a new Leger survey has found.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
Vancouver Island
-
New $98M post-secondary campus coming to Langford, B.C.
Four post-secondary institutions are coming together with the B.C. government to open a new mixed-use post-secondary campus in Langford, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Shotgun found, man charged with attempted murder in Nanaimo shooting
A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Monday in Nanaimo, B.C., which left another man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Family doctor agrees to take on B.C. senior after wife places ad for help
A Central Saanich, B.C., woman is grateful that her desperate plea to find a family doctor for her ailing husband has been answered.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Northern Ontario
-
Irate suspect damages Timmins police station, now faces more charges
A set of incidents at the Timmins Police station on July 31 led to damage to the station’s garage door and a vehicle along with multiple charges.
-
Three Sudbury youths charged after victim shot in the face with pellet gun
Three young people are facing charges after a victim was shot in the face Tuesday with a pellet gun in New Sudbury.
-
Impaired driving a problem during the Haweater Festival on Manitoulin Island
Three people are facing multiple charges -- including impaired driving -- after the Ontario Provincial Police responded to three separate incidents during the Haweater Festival.
London
-
Tornado watch issued for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, multiple regions under severe thunderstorm watch
Wednesday’s hot and stick weather is shaping up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada has issued multiple tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches for the region.
-
Two teens stabbed in London: Police
London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt claims self defence on stand in assault trial
Testifying in his own defence, Herbert Hildebrandt says he felt threatened by two elderly men when he pushed Jack Dykxhoorn, 84, to the ground in Malahide Township, on Dec. 10, 2020.