SASKATOON -- A 31-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill two Saskatoon police officers Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. members of the Guns and Gangs Unit were in a back alley in the 300 block of Avenue Q North when they were approached by two known gang members, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

One of the men aggressively confronted the officers and began making threats against them, while stating that he had a firearm in his backpack, police said in a news release.

As the officers exited their vehicle, the two men walked away, with one stopping a short distance away.

He was observed reaching into his backpack and taking a "shooter stance" between parked cars, police said in the release.

Another member of the Guns and Gang Unit responded to help and took the man into custody. He didn’t have a gun and police believe the incident was gang-related.

The suspect is facing two charges of uttering death threats.