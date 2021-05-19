SASKATOON -- EA FIFA esports will be going back to London after the event was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

“From 6 to 8 August 2021, the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series climax occurs as the world’s best individual EA SPORTS FIFA 21 players compete. In the three-day event, the 32 best players from all over the globe will battle for ultimate fame and the coveted FIFAe World Cup 2021 trophy,” says a news release on the FIFA.com website.

Players will play in four groups of eight, with the top four in each division qualifying for the single elimination knockout stage. While players will qualify using individual consoles, the FIFAe World Cup will use a cross-console format.

It says qualifying in respective regions will begin in the upcoming weeks.

There is a total prize pool of U.S. $500,000.

SEGA plans ‘super game’ within the next 5 years

SEGA is planning to release some sort of “super game” within the next five years as part of an intellectual property (IP) growth strategy.

The idea is contained in the publisher’s recent fiscal year financial presentation.

It outlines priority strategies for the next three and five years, which include “making existing IPs into a global brand.” The presentation then shows several IP’s including Sonic the Hedghog, Phantasy Star Online and Total War.

The priority strategy for five years includes the creation of a “super game,” which is described as a “creation of titles which can be expanded globally.” Few details were offered.

The report also reveals a plans to remake, remaster or reboot popular games. It features a list of potential options including Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Rodeo, Virtua Fighter and Streets of Rage.

On the financial side, it says about 4.4 million Sonic games had been sold in the past year, while Football Manager sold about 3.3 million units.

Grand Theft Auto V coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S in November

Rockstar games has announced Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X/S upgraded versions of Grand Theft Auto V will be arriving Nov. 11.

“As an added bonus — this summer's updates to GTA Online will include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop,” Rockstar said in a news release.

It also says more surprises are in store to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary for Grand Theft Auto III, including some specifically for GTA Online players.

“While the standalone version of GTA Online will be available to players on both platforms, this new standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free exclusively to PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.”