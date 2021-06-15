Advertisement
Funnel clouds spotted as severe weather hits Saskatchewan
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 11:21PM CST
Courtesy: Neil Serfas
SASKATOON -- Several images of funnel clouds, one which appeared to touch down, were spotted in west central Saskatchewan Tuesday night.
A video and several photos were posted online, appearing to show a long funnel cloud touching down east of Kindersley just before 6 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for a number of areas throughout the province Tuesday, however, most had been lifted by midnight.