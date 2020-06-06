SASKATOON -- Amidst the Black Lives Matter movement, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for changes to the justice system.

The FSIN says it stands by the Black Lives Matter movement and that sweeping changes are needed to ensure fair treatment of Indigenous people.

The organization wants to see recommendations implemented from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Chief Bobby Cameron also says there needs to be greater representation of First Nations people within the justice system.

"The employment of our First Nations people in the justice system. Corrections, to Legal Aid to the Crown prosecutors to the jury. You know it's about fairness and equality."

Cameron said there has been some progress but more work is needed.

The federal government brought in changes to the selection procedure for jurys following the trial of Gerald Stanley.

Since January 2018, the province says five self-declared Indigenous judges have been appointed to the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan, three of which are women.

This week the province said it is still working on creating an independent oversight body for police but it has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.