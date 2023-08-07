FSIN calls for action after Indigenous woman allegedly threatened at gunpoint

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for an arrest to be made after an Indigenous woman was allegedly threatened at gunpoint near Pierceland, Sask.

The FSIN released a statement Monday condemning the incident – highlighting the “racist” attitude of the suspect.

“It’s far too often we hear how racist attitudes from rural Saskatchewan impact our people and put them in danger. We will not sit idle while individuals like the suspect are free and allowed to continue to put our women in danger,” Chief Bobby Cameron said in the news release.

“This incident has undertones of the Colten Boushie incident, and the RCMP must conclude it before it divides the communities; we need justice on this matter.”

On Aug. 2, a driver was allegedly approached by an armed man on Highway 55 east of Pierceland, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

The driver had stopped their vehicle on the side of highway when a man approached and threatened them with a gun.

The driver got back into their vehicle, drove away and contacted police, RCMP say.

The driver did not report any injuries to police.

After receiving word of the incident just before noon, RCMP in the area began patrolling for the suspect.

He is described as an older man with a heavy build and balding white hair.

He was seen wearing a black cowboy hat, a blue plaid shirt, brown suspenders, black boots and wire framed glasses.

He was driving a green tractor hauling hay bales, RCMP say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pierceland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“No woman is safe with this brazen criminal still in hiding,” the FSIN news release read.

“Further, Pierceland is a small area; we urge those who know this criminal to come forward and assist law enforcement in bringing this predator to justice.”