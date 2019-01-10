

CTV Saskatoon





After more than a decade of work by more than 100 people, Nature Saskatchewan is set to release “Birds of Saskatchewan.”

The project is a full-colour, 768-page compendium of 437 different species of birds that call Saskatchewan home, the group said in a news release.

It is a record of the birds who have come, those who remain, and those whose habitats are affected by changes in the environment, the group says.

Book launches, including video footage and Q&A sessions, are set for Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at McNally Robinson Booksellers in Saskatoon and Feb. 27 at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina.