From the Mountain Bluebird to the Northern Saw-whet Owl, meet the 437 birds of Sask.
Northern Saw-whet Owl. (Courtesy R. E. Gehlert/Nature Saskatchewan)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:55PM CST
After more than a decade of work by more than 100 people, Nature Saskatchewan is set to release “Birds of Saskatchewan.”
The project is a full-colour, 768-page compendium of 437 different species of birds that call Saskatchewan home, the group said in a news release.
It is a record of the birds who have come, those who remain, and those whose habitats are affected by changes in the environment, the group says.
Book launches, including video footage and Q&A sessions, are set for Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at McNally Robinson Booksellers in Saskatoon and Feb. 27 at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina.