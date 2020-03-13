SASKATOON -- The Friendship Inn will be serving its meals as take-out for guests effective immediately in response to concerns regarding COVID-19.

"We are not open to the public, we are going to have restrictions where people are coming in then going out with the meals, and our services are now closed until further notice," operations manager Thomas Baron said.

Baron said they will continue to hand out meals as long as they still have food to serve and that donations have been steady despite concerns about the virus.

They are asking for 16-ounce containers and lids, paper bags, oatmeal, sliced bread, mayonnaise, cheese slices, whole fruit and bottled water.

Baron says there is no timeline right now for when they can go back to business as usual, but they will be watching medical experts and other authorities to determine when they can fully re-open.

"We did have quite a few meetings throughout the day ... This is a day-to-day thing and were just taking it one day at a time."