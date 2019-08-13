

CTV Saskatoon





More people will be able to use the province’s walk-in mental health counselling services.

The government is spending $1.2 million to expand Saskatchewan’s counselling services.

Prior to the spending, the counselling was being offered in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Humboldt and Melfort.

Now 13 other communities will have the service.

“These walk-in counselling services in communities throughout Saskatchewan are free to anyone experiencing a mental health challenge,” said Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit in a news release. “People will receive local help and will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need to manage their mental health.”

The province says the services are available through Family Service Saskatchewan and can help those suffering from depression, stress, anxiety, family conflict and other urgent mental health issues.

The following communities will have the service:

• Battleford

• Estevan

• Humboldt

• Indian Head

• Kamsack

• Kelvington

• Melfort

• Nipawin

• North Battleford

• Prince Albert

• Regina

• Saskatoon

• Southey

• Swift Current

• Tisdale

• Weyburn

• Wynyard

• Yorkton

The province says there will be a total of 23 communities that will offer the walk-in services. Five of the locations have not been chosen yet.