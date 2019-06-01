

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating after a firearm reportedly went off after a pedestrian collided with a man on a bike, in the 300 block of 3 Ave. on Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was reportedly leaving a building when he was hit by a bike. The firearm went off, and is believed to have been in the cyclists backpack at the time, according to police.

No one was injured, but a window of a business in the area was damaged.

The man on the bike fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police believe the firearm was not fire intentionally, but they are continuing to investigate including looking into video from the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.