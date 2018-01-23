Fire on 44th Street started in semi, fire department says
A fire at a building on Saskatoon’s 44th Street East on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, began in a semi truck, according to the fire department. (Saskatoon Fire/Twitter)
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 10:52AM CST
A fire at a building on Saskatoon’s 44th Street East Tuesday morning started in a semi truck, the city’s fire department says.
Firefighters were called to the building just after 4 a.m. They arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the front and back of the building.
Crews forced their way inside, locating a semi truck that was on fire. After putting out the fire, crews searched the building and confirmed no one was inside.
No one was injured in the fire.
The fire started in the semi truck and spread to the ceiling of the building, according to the fire department. Smoke damaged the rest of the building and its contents.
Damage is estimated to be $350,000. The fire remains under investigation.
