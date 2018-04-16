

CTV Saskatoon





An investigation is underway after a fire at the Prince Albert Municipal Airport.

Emergency crews were called to an aircraft hangar around 11:24 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived the hangar was already full of flames.

According to the Prince Albert Fire Department, the fire spread so rapidly that they were not able to attack it from inside and soon after they arrived bits of the hangar began to collapse.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Damage is estimated in the millions.