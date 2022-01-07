Fire crews respond to carbon monoxide issue at Saskatoon Inn

It was a busy night for firefighters after a carbon monoxide issue was detected at the Saskatoon Inn.

A call came in about a natural gas smell at 2:42 a.m. according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Upon arrival, the responding fire crews identified a carbon monoxide issue that eventually sourced to a defective rooftop heating unit, which was shut down, the department said.

The level of the gas began decreasing immediately and fire crews ventilated the building with fans.

Two hours into the incident relief crews were sent in because the fire trucks on scene were at risk of freezing up.

However, the change-out did not affect ventilation efforts, the department said.

No evacuations were required and there were no medical concerns, according to the department.