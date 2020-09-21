Advertisement
Fire crews battle Saskatoon garage fire
Alessandra Carneiro
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 6:18AM CST
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 6:18AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews worked to extinguish a garage fire Sunday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at a detached residential garage in the 1200 block of Elevator Road. The flames were brought under control in less than 30 minutes.
Searches of the structure using a thermal imaging camera confirmed nobody was inside the garage at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.