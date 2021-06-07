SASKATOON -- Fire bans for areas north of the North Saskatchewan River in the City of Prince Albert, the District of Lakeland and Rural Municipality of Buckland were rescinded Monday.

The city says recent rainfall improved conditions and prompted the Prince Albert fire chief to lift the ban.

Campfires and fireworks are now permitted in Little Red River Park, Hazeldell and Nordale residential areas.

The District of Lakeland and Rural Municipality of Buckland also lifted their fire ban orders.

Outdoor fires, burning permits and fireworks are now permitted.