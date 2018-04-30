

CTV Saskatoon





People who live in the Hamlet of Beaver Creek are calling for better communication, after a fire at the Dundurn military base got too close to home.

“There was a lot of anxiety, for your homes, your livestock. One home has some elderly sheep that was right in the line of the fire and that makes you very anxious,” Shelley Ruiters, a Beaver Creek resident who witnessed the fire, said.

“I’d like to have better communication so we don’t have that level of anxiety again.”

Ruiters said authorities from the military base did not provide information to her on the phone, so she and her family spent Saturday night in the barn to ensure flames did not harm the family’s horses.

The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire was under control but strong winds pushed smoke north.

“There was no reason to suggest anyone would need to evacuate in the surrounding area. At no time was the fire outside the training area,” Gloria Kelly, a spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces, told CTV News in an email.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.