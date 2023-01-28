Fire and police respond to roof collapse in northwest Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) called in the fire department to inspect a building in the city’s northwest early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., when they arrived at the scene, members of the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they noticed the roof on the building in the 400 block of 51st Street East was collapsing.

“Exterior walls were failing from the structure being compromised by the roof's pressure,” an SFD news release said.

The fire department said no one was inside the building and a fire investigator was called to the scene.

“Utility companies were requested to prevent further damage and risk of utilities being ruptured or exposed,” the release said.

With the help of the property management company, the scene was secured with fencing.

“The SFD has closed the building and has required an assessment be performed by a structural engineer. Once the assessment has been conducted and provided to SFD then the next logical step towards remedy of the structural concern will be required,” the SFD news release said.