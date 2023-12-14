Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was handed an eight-year sentence in 2019 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

In a federal court ruling released on Thursday, a judge denied Sidhu's request to set aside a March 2022 Canada Border Services Agency decision calling for his deportation.

Sidhu is a permanent resident, and under federal law, can be subject to deportation in the instance of a serious criminal offence.

One parent affected by the tragedy wrote a letter in support of Sidhu's desire to remain in Canada. Other family members were vocal in their opposition to Sidhu's bid to stay in Canada.

Sidhu will still be subject to an Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) hearing, where a final decision will be made concerning Sidhu's deportation.

In his decision, Chief Justice Paul Crampton noted that Sidhu also still has the option of applying for permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.