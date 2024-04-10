Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident

Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.

The family has been dealing with the aftermath of this tragedy, navigating through a world that has been irrevocably changed.

Charlene Fineday, Darnell's mother, has become an advocate for awareness in First Nations communities, aiming to support individuals facing similar challenges.

"I'm looking for support to bring awareness to First Nation communities to support people in my situation. I don't ever want to see another mother go through what I've been through," Fineday said.

David Fineday, Darnell's grandfather, expressed his pain in witnessing his grandson's condition, noting the severity of Darnell's injuries and his inability to communicate or move.

The family's frustration is compounded by the sentencing of the accused. They say the driver was sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest, had their license suspended for a year, and was fined two hundred dollars.

Charlene Fineday feels that justice was not served, believing that a more substantial sentence was warranted.

The Finedays are calling for increased support for families affected by impaired driving. Their efforts to seek justice and support led them to meet with Indigenous leaders, including David Pratt, 1st Vice Chief of the FSIN.

"We support the families, call for more supports for the families, because we know there are other families out there too," Pratt said.

In recent weeks the RCMP has introduced a new policy mandating breathalyzer tests at every stop, aiming to reduce the incidence of impaired driving incidents.