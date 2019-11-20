

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- After he went missing and was adopted out to a new family, Cocoa the cat is heading home.

Cocoa had gone missing while his original owner, Melody Cao, was out of the country attending her grandfather's funeral.

The cat was surrendered to the Saskatoon SPCA and adopted out to another family.

After finding out she would be unable to contact the family directly through the SPCA, Cao shared a letter online asking for Cocoa's new owner to contact her.

On Tuesday, CTV News reported on Cao's plea to find Cocoa's new owner.

She posted the story on her Facebook, which prompted Brooklyn Piprell to comment: "Please message me! I have Cocoa!"

While Piprell had already grown attached to Cocoa, she offered to return him after learning about the situation.

"Yes, it’s very sad, definitely shed a few tears. But I’m glad he got to go home," Piprell told CTV News.

Cao recognized how difficult it must have been for Piprell to return the cat.

"Brooklyn is such an incredible and beautiful human being," Cao said.

The act of kindness has filled Cao with gratitude.

"I'm so over the moon," she said. "I'm so grateful."

"I mean that's not ideal for any new pet parents to have to go through that and for her to be so extremely understanding of the situation and, you know, helping us reunite is just absolutely incredible."

Cao said she has reimbursed Piprell for Cocoa's adoption expenses.