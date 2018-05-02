

CTV Saskatoon





Colten Boushie’s family wants a special investigator to look into what they say is racism and bias in the Canadian justice system.

Boushie’s family is going to Quebec this week to ask the Assembly of First Nations to push the federal government for an investigation.

The family wants a special investigator from the United Nations to independently look at Canada’s justice system.

The special investigator reports on human rights issues in different countries.

The call comes after the family presented to the UN last month.

Boushie was shot and killed in August 2016 by farmer Gerald Stanley. A jury acquitted Stanley in his death in February.