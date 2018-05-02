Family of Colten Boushie wants United Nations to investigate ‘systemic bias’ in Canada’s justice system
Debbie Baptiste, the mother of Colten Boushie, holds up a picture of her son as she leaves Battleford's Court of Queen's Bench on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, during a lunch recess on the fifth day of evidence at the trial of Gerald Stanley, the farmer accused of killing the 22-year-old Indigenous man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 10:57AM CST
Colten Boushie’s family wants a special investigator to look into what they say is racism and bias in the Canadian justice system.
Boushie’s family is going to Quebec this week to ask the Assembly of First Nations to push the federal government for an investigation.
The family wants a special investigator from the United Nations to independently look at Canada’s justice system.
The special investigator reports on human rights issues in different countries.
The call comes after the family presented to the UN last month.
Boushie was shot and killed in August 2016 by farmer Gerald Stanley. A jury acquitted Stanley in his death in February.