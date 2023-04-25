Families lose everything in devastating Sask. fire

Several families have lost everything after devestating a fire near North Battleford.

The fire was at a multi-unit complex on Mosquito Grizzly Bear’s Head Lean Man First Nation, according to a Facebook post.

Residents who escaped the fire tell CTV News they are struggling to make sense of it all.

“I was sleeping when this fire was happening, and I woke up, just it felt like a lot of wind. Then I looked out my window,” Amelia Young said. “That's when I was looking around to see what was going on. It was so windy and then when I looked to my right already the flames were coming up from the top of the building. I didn't hesitate - I was in my nightgown and I was gonna go running out like that.”

Young said she had lived in the building for three months and has lost everything.

“I'm just scared and I feel so confused,” she said. “I've never experienced that kind of fire and to see that kind of fire coming towards me.”

Long-time building resident Albert Curly said he had put his baby to bed and was falling asleep himself when it happened.

“It was up in flames while we were sleeping,” he told CTV News.

He said he heard knocking at his door, which woke him up.

“Thank God my niece's screaming woke me up with my newborn.”

He said it will be hard to forget his loss.

“I can bring memories back, all my memories, going up in flames in front of my eyes. It just still bothers me today.”

The Battleford Fire Department sent three trucks to battle the fire, and 28 volunteer firefighters turned up from surrounding areas to help.

Band Chief Tanya Aguilar-Antiman said the fire has caused a lot of damage and left emotional scars.

“It’s tough when there is one fire,” she said. “But we have eight.”

The Red Cross is providing shelter, clothing and other needs for the eight families impacted, and a clothing drive has been started by the band.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The band says it hopes to have the families in new homes by September.

-With files from Tyler Barrow