SASKATOON -- Police in Prince Albert are warning of a potentially deadly supply of Fentanyl circulating in the community.

The Fentanyl may be brightly coloured and looks similar to crack cocaine according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release sent Friday afternoon.

According to police, the drug is being described as "pebbles."

"Fentanyl is so powerful that just a small amount can cause severe illness or death. Just a few grains of this substance can be fatal," police said in the release.

"Anyone witnessing an overdose should call 911 and remain at the scene. The risk of overdose is extremely high."