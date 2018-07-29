

CTV Saskatoon





A group got together on Sunday to help clean up the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon. Many of them had never met one another in person.

Rylan Mackenney organized the clean-up. He spends a lot of time on the river kayaking with his family. But he says seeing so much garbage in the water makes the scenery hard to enjoy. So, he began collecting trash during kayak trips, sometimes coming back with bags full of garbage.

“Lots of cans and bottles, alcohol and stuff like that, fast food,” said Mackenney. “Last time it was like three garbage bags full in an hour, and that was a very short stretch of shore. Every day I fill my boat basically.”

Mackenney decided to enlist help, starting a river clean up group on Facebook, inviting others to come clean up the river as well.

“We just decided, [to] invite some people out, even if we just get a few people,” said Mackenney. “If people just decide to pick up one thing, we can make a big difference.”

On Sunday, roughly a dozen answered Mackenny’s call, arriving on foot, and by boat, to help. He says that it’s heartwarming to see others who are passionate about the environment, and he encourages anyone to do whatever they can to help.

“It’s not hard to pick up a thing here or there. If everybody does a little bit, it makes a huge difference,” said Mackenney.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella.