Enjoy the sun, because showers are on the way: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 7:21AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’ve got sun and cloud and daytime highs in the mid-teens today and Friday, before things cool off and get wet this weekend.
Rain will be welcome news for producers, who have been waiting for moisture during a dry spring in Saskatoon and area. Saturday is expected to see periods of rain through the day and into the evening, while Sunday has a chance of showers.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 14
Evening: 0
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday – Periods of Rain
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 8