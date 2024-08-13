Egadz to honour 11 people who lost their lives to the sex trade in Saskatoon in the last year

A Saskatoon non-profit that supports at-risk youth is honouring 11 people who lost their lives to the sex trade in the last year.

On Wednesday evening, Egadz will hold its 25th annual day of mourning to recognize those who have died in the sex trade through violence, overdose, suicide or disease, according to Executive Director Don Meikle.

“It’s definitely a reality that individuals that end up in the sex trade, they don’t usually live a real long life,” said Meikle.

Many that get involved with the sex trade have already endured sexual abuse and exploitation, Meikle says, and they’re often self-medicating for that trauma with drugs.

“It’s a very high-risk lifestyle.”

Egadz has long provided outreach services to sex workers on the street, including food, water and safe sex supplies, but Meikle says the industry has shifted online, making it more difficult to offer help where it’s needed.

“It's harder now to reach these individuals. Because of social media, and because of the internet and because of all these different dating apps and stuff.”

With the 11 names being added to Egadz’ list on Wednesday, the organization will have recognized 193 victims in total since it started the event 25 years ago.

Meikle says the ceremony is youth-led, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to give vent to their grief.

“We feel it is important to honour those who have lost their lives, as well as the families who continue to live in the pain of losing someone.”

The day of mourning event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Egadz building on 1st Avenue North in downtown Saskatoon. An elder will lead the group in a prayer, and Mayor Charlie Clark and delegates from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations will bring greetings, Meikle says, followed by a barbecue meal.