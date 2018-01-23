

Growing the economy is key to the province’s ability to provide services and address issues important to voters, says Gord Wyant.

The Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate has spent months on the campaign trail since entering the race to replace Brad Wall, and he says he’s spent a lot of time discussing education and mental health and addictions services.

“We’re spending a lot of time talking about education and our commitment to education and our commitment in the classroom. We’re spending time talking about mental health and addictions, which I think is one of the most serious issues that faces our province today,” he said.

Listening has been a major focus of his campaign, says the former Saskatoon city councillor who moved to provincial politics in 2010 when he was elected as a Saskatchewan Party MLA.

“I think that really listening is the key to renewal, and renewal is the key element to this campaign moving forward,” Wyant said.

Wyant, who was born and raised in Saskatoon, is married and has four kids. He said his experience in government, his voice for renewal and his desire to take care of the “most vulnerable” are reasons why he jumped into the leadership race.

He said standing up to the federal government on carbon tax is important, as is ensuring Saskatchewan has a strong voice on trade.

“Making sure we stand with the federal government when it comes to those negotiations — I think that’s important. At the same time, making sure we stand up for the things the people of this province want the premier to stand up for,” Wyant said.

Saskatchewan Party members are set to choose a new leader — and provincial premier — on Saturday.