Early voting in Saskatoon civic elections comes to a close today

Saskatoon voters will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to vote early in the city’s civic elections scheduled on Nov. 13.

Voters can cast their ballot at the drive-thru in the Saskatoon City Hall parking lot off 4th Avenue North.

Residents will elect a Mayor, City Councillors, and School Board Trustees who will be in office for the next four years.

A total of 46 candidates are vying for positions with five contenders running for the city's top job. They include Cary Tarasoff, Cynthia Block, Mike Harder, Don Atchison and Gordon Wyant.

