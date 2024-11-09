SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Early voting in Saskatoon civic elections comes to a close today

    (John Flatters/CTV News)
    Saskatoon voters will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to vote early in the city’s civic elections scheduled on Nov. 13.

    Voters can cast their ballot at the drive-thru in the Saskatoon City Hall parking lot off 4th Avenue North.

    Voters can vote at the drive-thru location in the City Hall parking lot off 4th Avenue North. (City of Saskatoon)

    Residents will elect a Mayor, City Councillors, and School Board Trustees who will be in office for the next four years.

    A total of 46 candidates are vying for positions with five contenders running for the city's top job. They include Cary Tarasoff, Cynthia Block, Mike Harder, Don Atchison and Gordon Wyant.

    Here is the complete list of candidates and FAQs about the Saskatoon’s civic election.

