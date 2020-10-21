SASKATOON -- Police remain on scene investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Circle Drive near the College Drive exit.

The collision involved three semis. A driver of one of the semi-trucks, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, police said in a news release.

One other driver was uninjured, and the third driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the College Drive exit will remain closed as the Collision Analyst Unit investigates.

Police say officers at the scene are reporting that drivers are using their cell phones to take pictures and video, which is illegal and officers may be following up with tickets.