SASKATOON -- Close to 20 Drag queens and kings came together for a drive-in drag show Saturday evening in Saskatoon.

“We’re here and we’re doing a drag show that fits within the laws of COVID-19 and it’s just so exciting,” said Stony Mac, one of several queens participating in the show.

Dubbed ‘Drag me to the Drive-in’ members of the LGBTQ2S community took over a parking lot at Lakewood Civic Centre to perform in front of an audience in their vehicles.

Queens and kings performed three one-hour shows throughout the day, abiding by COVID-19 protocols and respecting physical distancing.

Organizer of the drive-in said the drag show was purposely created to bring people together during the pandemic.

“Doing this has brought normalcy to so many people in this community and I’m so proud of what it has accomplished,” said Sad Sally.

Money raised from ticket sales for the event will go to OUTSaskatoon.