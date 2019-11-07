SASKATOON -- As three teens facing murder charges appeared in provincial court Thursday morning, a crowd of young people filled the courtroom and overflowed into the hallway.

A 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of another 15-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old victim was found by police at an Arlington Avenue business on Saturday after officers responded to a call about a teenage boy in distress. Efforts to save the boy were unsuccessful.

The teen, who attended Holy Cross High School, died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

One of the 15-year-old suspects was arrested Tuesday, the same day police executed a search warrant in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday as police executed search two additional search warrants in the city's Dundonald and Meadowgreen neighbourhoods.

The other 15-year-old boy charged in the teen's death was placed under arrest after turning himself in to police Wednesday afternoon.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused teens cannot be identified because they’re under the age of 18. CTV News also cannot identify the victim because youth are charged in his death.

The judge ordered the accused teens not to have contact with each other or five witnesses involved in the investigation.

The teens will be held in custody until their next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 15.

The victim’s sister and uncle were also in court as the three teens appeared.

"I am very sad," the uncle said outside court.

‘Kind and sensitive kid'

The victim attended a Saskatoon youth church group for about four years, according to a congregation member who described himself as a mentor to the teen.

“(He) was a kind and sensitive kid, with a big heart for other people,” he told CTV News.

“I have amazing memories of watching him come alive at basketball games and track meets … I am devastated by this loss.”

Mental health support has been made available for students at Holy Cross High School, according to the school’s principal.