Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire in the Mayfair neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Avenue D North and 34th Street West just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the front entrance of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the home for any occupants. They say no one was injured, but they found a dog that was unresponsive.

Crews used pet masks to resuscitate the dog, before transporting it to the university animal clinic for further treatment.

Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.