Doctor admitted to ICU with COVID-19 last year at centre of Prince Albert hospital campaign

PRINCE ALBERT -

Dr. James Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2020 – a condition that quickly escalated and left him on life support for 25 days.

“My family was in a constant state of fear that I might not survive and around Christmas Day, they were told that they should come say goodbye,” he said.

Now, Harris is the face of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Foundation’s annual campaign to raise money for critical equipment.

“Most won’t pay attention to our local hospital until it impacts them personally and directly,” Harris wrote, telling his story as part of the campaign.

“While we all hope that it isn’t the case, the reality is that almost all of us will one day need what Victoria Hospital can provide either for ourselves or for our loved ones.”

Harris has been a family doctor in Prince Albert since 1983.

He said he likely caught COVID-19 from a patient. While he expected his case would be mild, his condition “very suddenly and drastically worsened.”

GIVE A LITTLE LIFE DAY

The radiothon for the ‘Give a Little Life Day Campaign – Your Day, Your Hospital, Your Health’ takes place on Dec. 3.

The Victoria Hospital Foundation will be broadcasting live from Mann Northway GM between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Power 99 FM, 101.5 XFM and 900 CKBI.

According to a news release, this year’s campaign will focus on celebrating the hospital while raising money for “the most urgent equipment needs.”

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that excellent health care, as close to home as possible, is critical,” said CEO Sherry Buckler.

Harris said one of the reasons staff are able to give life-saving care, like what he needed, is because of people’s donations.

These critical tools include monitors, pumps, beds and diagnostic equipment, he said.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit the Victoria Hospital Foundation’s website.