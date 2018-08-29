You’ll often find Rylan Mackenney kayaking down the South Saskatchewan River.

It used to be for leisure, but now he’s on a mission to make the water and the community safer.

A month ago he organized a clean-up where he and a team of roughly 10 others collected 25 bags of garbage.

“I think we hauled about 500 pounds out of the river in just a couple of hours,” Mackenney said.

He said he found the usual suspects - bottles, alcohol, and fast food containers - but on Tuesday he made a different discovery.

“I’d bet you 20 needles in a fairly short stretch and homeless camps, so it’s not just an eye sore it’s dangerous right,” he said.

Just steps away from the Vimy Memorial CTV News found at least a dozen needles, spoons with white powdery substances, alcohol wipes and what appears to be a make-shift shelter.

Needles are picked up by the Saskatoon Fire Department. Two firefighters in a designated van respond to reports of sharps.

Saskatoon Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger said the department averages roughly 1,500 to 2,000 calls a year.

“Our mapping and our stats show us it could be anywhere,” Rodger said.

Needles can be disposed at 12 needle drop box locations across the city and outside of the nine fire stations.

If you find a needle, the City of Saskatoon has steps it would like you to follow: