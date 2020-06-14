SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a 39-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence in the 400 block of Avenue M North early Sunday morning, according to a release.

Police arrived on scene at 12:39 a.m. on June 14 after receiving a report of a deceased woman. SPS is calling the death “suspicious.”

Members of the SPS Major Crime Section and Forensic Investigation Section are working with the Coroners Service to investigate the incident.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone that may have information to call SPS at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a Major Crime investigator or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.