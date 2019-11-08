SASKATOON -- A baby was found dead in a dumpster Friday morning behind apartment buildings in downtown Saskatoon.

Police say the baby was recently born and are “urgently” looking for the mother, who may be in a vulnerable physical and emotional state.

Police were initially called to the scene, in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North, around 8:50 a.m., after a report of an unknown problem.

Forensic investigators could be seen blocking off a dumpster with a large blue tarp. The dumpster was eventually hoisted onto a truck and removed from the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the mother is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is developing story. More details to come.